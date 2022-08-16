Democrats take insulin prices to the airwaves in Nevada

A top Democratic political action committee launched new campaign ads Tuesday about the ongoing effort to reduce out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

The ads by Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with the Senate Democratic leadership, take aim at Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general challenging Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in one of the country's key contests. Details about the $1.9 million buy were shared first with CQ Roll Call.

The spot highlights legislation backed by the incumbent senator designed to cap the cost of insulin paid by patients at $35 per month.

"Cortez Masto co-sponsored a bill capping insulin costs," the ad says. "Adam Laxalt called a plan that caps costs ‘reckless.’"

The ad was referring to Laxalt's stated opposition to a larger health, energy and tax bill that the Senate passed Aug. 7 and President Joe Biden is set to sign into law Tuesday. Among its many provisions, the bill includes the $35 cap on the out-of-pocket insulin costs, but only for Medicare beneficiaries.