Oz seeks to rally GOP against very online Fetterman campaign

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — On the day Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman launched a TikTok account, Republican nominee Mehmet Oz was holding a town hall in a fire station in this small town northwest of Scranton.

It was, in effect, a distillation of the differing styles of the two candidates. The different strategies are at least partly driven by Fetterman having had a stroke in May that has limited his in-person activities (he held a rally in Erie on Aug. 12, and more events are being scheduled).

Thursday night, Oz blasted Fetterman's more virtual campaign.

"He's going to allow his handlers to create a hologram of who he is, a fictitious character that looks good on television, but you're never going to actually see him. And then you'll be asked to vote, and that is a threat to democracy," said Oz. "Because we're supposed to be able to vote for people that we can see a judge with our own eyes, hear with our own ears, identify how they deal with pressure."

But fundraising and polling data suggests that the Fetterman campaign's efforts to drive the narrative through social media are working. The Democrat's campaign entered July with nearly $5.5 million to Oz's $1.1 million according to the most recent disclosures with the Federal Election Commission.