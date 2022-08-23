Nadler defeats Maloney in New York City primary

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, will be leaving Congress after losing a bruising Democratic primary to Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

The race came about after a court-appointed special master created a redistricting map that put Nadler’s base on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and Maloney’s base on the Upper East Side in the same congressional district for the first time in generations.

Nadler had 57 percent of the vote to Maloney's 24 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 9:38 p.m. Suraj Patel, who challenged Maloney in the 2020 primary, had 19 percent.

Nadler and Maloney were both first elected to Congress in 1992, the year that President Bill Clinton was elected, and they have served alongside ever since.

Maloney and her team were still campaigning aggressively on Monday, but she also held an event outside an entrance to the Second Avenue subway line on the Upper East Side, for which the long-delayed completion was a career highlight.