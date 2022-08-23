Panel urges expanded free school meals ahead of hunger summit

A high-powered task force is urging universal free meals for schoolchildren, removal of a ban on some felons receiving food stamps, and establishment of a “farmer corps” to provide internships to young farmers as part of a national effort to address hunger, nutrition and health.

The task force released a report and 30 recommendations Tuesday laying out priorities the group says should be addressed by a White House conference scheduled for September.

“The task force members are banded together in their unwavering belief in the paramount importance of taking decisive action to achieve transformative change to end food insecurity and hunger, improve nutrition and reduce diet-related diseases,” they say in the report. The co-chairs say the report and recommendations offer bipartisan steps the U.S. can take to reduce hunger, improve nutrition and curb diet-related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

The group’s co-chairs include Clinton administration Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, R-Tenn. Former World Food Programme Executive Director Ertharin Cousin, World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres and Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, are also co-chairs.

The group was formed by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Tufts University, World Central Kitchen and Food Systems for the Future to gather ideas from academia, civil groups, government, the private sector and affected communities.