Western drought funding pushes feds and states to cooperate

The climate and social spending package boosted funding levels for Western drought mitigation projects to an unprecedented level — one that water advocates in the region say the U.S. may never see again.

But how the Interior Department decides who gets what water from the dwindling resources in the West, particularly in the Colorado River Basin that is facing a drought crisis, could make or break the historic funding, experts say.

The budget reconciliation bill signed Aug. 16 by President Joe Biden provides $4 billion for Western drought and water projects. The money must be spent or locked into specific grants, contracts or financial agreements by Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation by Sept. 30, 2026. That boosts total funding for drought relief to $12.3 billion after the bipartisan infrastructure law provided $8.3 billion.

And Congress is set to continue its focus on water in the West as House and Senate appropriators float more cash for programs like the WaterSMART grants, which they say will assist Western states with drought. The House also passed a bill that would include even more Western-focused authorizations, including $500 million to keep key reservoirs on the Colorado River, including Lake Mead and Lake Powell, from dropping to critically low levels.

“I can’t recall a similar level of investment in Western water,” said Doug Obegi, director of the California river restoration, water division and nature program at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “But it’s kind of an inevitable conclusion for the Colorado River Basin.”