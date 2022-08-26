EPA proposes hazardous designation for two ‘forever chemicals’

The EPA has proposed designating two “forever chemicals” as hazardous substances under the Superfund law.

The proposal released Friday would designate the two most widely used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) — under the Comprehensive Environmental, Compensation and Liability Act. If finalized, it would require releases of one pound or more within a 24-hour period to be reported, which the agency said would provide it with better data as well as the option to require cleanups and recover costs.

“Under this proposed rule, EPA will both help protect communities from PFAS pollution and seek to hold polluters accountable for their actions,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, using the commonly used abbreviation for the group of chemicals.

The EPA said it will publish the rule in the coming weeks, which will trigger a 60-day public comment period. The agency also anticipates issuing a separate notice after the close of the comment period seeking comment on the possibility of designating other PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances.

PFAS have been used in a wide array of commercial applications, ranging from firefighting foam to nonstick cookware. They have been called forever chemicals because they break down slowly and persist in both the human body and the environment. Exposure is linked to certain types of cancer and other health problems such as low birth weight and endocrine system disruption.