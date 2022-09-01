CDC advisers back use of updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers Thursday overwhelmingly recommended the use of Moderna's and Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster shots, arguing they could help stave off a winter wave of infection.

In two separate 13-1 votes, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended both vaccines, sending the recommendations to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for her endorsement. Walensky endorsed the recommendations within hours of the committee vote, saying in a statement that updated boosters "can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination."

The decision, combined with the Food and Drug Administration's decision to authorize the boosters Wednesday, clears the way for the updated boosters' quick release.

Broad uptake of these boosters in September could prevent more than 9,700 deaths and more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a November rollout, according to CDC data. Vaccine advisers agreed that it was important to move forward now, rather than wait for more clinical trial data.

The vaccine advisers debated but eventually agreed that the animal studies used to test the shots were enough to recommend use, and agreed that scientists have seen a "very good correlation" between mice, nonhuman primates and humans. Clinical studies in humans are ongoing and will become available in the coming months.