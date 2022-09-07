Democrats say they’re saving democracy. So why are they bending it?

Last Thursday, the “unity president” gave one of the most divisive speeches ever delivered by a sitting president. Billed as a nonpolitical speech to the nation, it was instead an overtly partisan and angry screed, rationalized with self-serving rhetoric about saving the “soul of the nation” from the unpatriotic MAGA Republicans.

Standing in front of an inexplicably ominous blood-red background, Joe Biden railed against former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans (his fluid terminology), who, he claimed, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” He didn’t stop there, going on to call his political opponents not only “a threat to American democracy” but “a clear and present danger” to the country.

The man who pledged to bring the country together had just outdone Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” comment by declaring almost half the country’s voters little more than enemies of the state in the “battle for the soul of the nation.”

It was a speech that only hard-line base Democrats and their supporters in the media could love, a speech full of animus for millions of his fellow citizens that history will not treat well.

So, if what Biden was saying about MAGA Republicans is true, then it’s fair to ask why the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic Governors Association and Democratic political action committees have spent more than $40 million in GOP primaries to support the very same MAGA candidates their leader is telling voters threaten our democracy? Their explanation, of course, is simple. When saving the soul of the nation, sometimes patriots have to be ethically flexible.