Doctors lobby Congress for Medicare payment bump, again

Doctors are again ramping up what has become a perennial lobbying campaign to urge Congress to increase Medicare payments in order to offset cuts scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.

The cuts, the result of a 2020 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services decision to increase payments for underpaid services like primary care and maternal health, are meant to offset the costs of increasing payments for those services.

But every year since that Trump-era rule, groups representing doctors have lobbied Congress to add billions of dollars to Medicare spending to avoid those cuts. Every year, Congress has obliged.

This year the groups, which include the American Medical Association, Surgical Care Coalition and Medical Group Management Association, are asking again, with their efforts becoming more urgent as Congress prepares to return from recess and appropriations season kicks into overdrive.

"I think Congress probably isn’t thrilled they have to address this again, but they would be hard pressed not to,” said Claire Ernst, director of government affairs for Medical Group Management Association, which represents physician practices. “We’re almost in crisis mode here.”