Money flows into New Hampshire ahead of GOP primaries

Millions of dollars in outside spending has flooded into New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primaries to pick Republican challengers to three Democratic incumbents this year.

New Hampshire is one of the final states to hold primaries, along with Rhode Island and Delaware, on Tuesday. Republicans view the state’s Senate race as a pickup opportunity in their quest to win control of the Senate, while Democrats say each of incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan’s potential GOP opponents has flaws.

The outside spending is primarily aimed at helping two of the Republicans seeking the nomination to face Hassan: Chuck Morse, the state Senate president, and Don Bolduc, an Army veteran who ran in 2020 to challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen but lost the GOP primary. Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith; Bruce Fenton, a bitcoin investor and financial adviser; and businessman Vikram Mansharamani round out the leading candidates who have been on debate stages, among the 11 Republicans on the ballot.

White Mountain PAC, a newly formed super PAC that reportedly has ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, made a $4.6 million ad buy last week supporting Morse. In an ad that went up Wednesday, the group went negative against Bolduc. The ad highlights Bolduc’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s campaign team after Bolduc lost a Republican Senate primary in 2020 and his support for President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan last year.

“Don Bolduc’s crazy ideas won’t help us defeat Maggie Hassan,” the ad says.