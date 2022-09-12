Trump pushes back in court fight over records found at Mar-a-Lago

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump argued Monday against any pause in a Florida judge's order for a special master to review documents seized in an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month.

In a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Trump made broad claims about his powers after the presidency in the case, which he filed amid a criminal investigation into documents marked as classified found during a search of his Florida residence.

Trump responded to the Justice Department’s effort last week to lift a preliminary injunction that orders a halt to the use of those documents in the criminal probe. And Trump urged Judge Aileen Cannon to keep in place the order subjecting those documents to special master review.

“In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records,” Trump’s filing said.

The Justice Department has argued Cannon should at least allow investigators to use those seized documents that are marked as classified, arguing Trump could not argue they were subject to any privilege and were not his personal papers.