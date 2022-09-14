Lawmakers break losing streak at Congressional Softball Game

Before members of Congress head into the final innings of the midterm campaign season, they pulled off another kind of winning campaign Wednesday night.

For the first time since 2015, the lawmakers defeated the press team at the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game. With a final score of 6-5, it was a back-and-forth defensive battle that ended with a twist.

Rep. Kat Cammack brought it home at the last minute with a bases-loaded walk. The Florida Republican spent much of the night chirping at both officials and the press team, known as the Bad News Babes. But she also took a lap around the field to celebrate the purpose of the game — raising money to fight breast cancer.

Catcher Rep. Angie Craig and Bad News Babes baserunner Gretchen Frazee collide at the plate during Wednesday’s game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

This year the game brought in a record amount, over $540,000, for the Young Survival Coalition, which supports patients under the age of 40. That announcement from the emcees prompted the largest applause of the night.

Several of the players who came up big for the lawmakers’ team are hoping for similar results in their tight races in the midterms. Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig made several good defensive plays to keep the score close through the game and formed a solid offense with Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates both of their races as Toss-Ups.