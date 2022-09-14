Senate panel approves Taiwan bill after diluting some provisions

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday sent to the floor a major Taiwan security assistance bill, but not before agreeing to dilute some of the legislation’s provisions that would have ordered certain enhancements to U.S. diplomatic engagement with the self-governing island.

In urging the watering down of the diplomacy language, Democrats and a few Republicans said they worried about needlessly provoking China and risking some kind of retaliation when there was little concrete benefit to be had for Taiwan, for example, in making the senior American diplomat in Taiwan a position that requires Senate confirmation, as the original legislation would have done.

After roughly one hour of debate, the committee voted 17-5, to approve, as amended, the Taiwan policy bill from committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J. and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“The United States does not seek war,” Menendez said, adding the principal goal of the legislation was to avert an armed conflict in East Asia by strengthening Taiwan’s defense capabilities enough that China would be deterred from invasion. “If we hope to have credible deterrence and maintain cross-strait stability, we need to be clear-eyed about what we are facing.”

The bill was introduced earlier this summer, but a scheduled markup was twice delayed — first in July at the request of Republicans and then in early August due to a scheduling conflict with Senate floor votes. The delays meant senators had more time to hash out their differences, Menendez said.