Seth Rogen: Alzheimer’s care shouldn’t just be for rich guys like me

Fresh off the red carpet at the Emmys, Seth Rogen marched across the Capitol’s marble floors Wednesday with a mission far removed from award season glamour: helping families care for Alzheimer’s patients.

“Aging is a natural thing,” Rogen said. “You shouldn’t have to be rich to navigate it.”

The actor and comedian came at Sen. Bob Casey’s invite along with his wife, screenwriter and director Lauren Miller Rogen. They were joined by actress Sarah Rafferty for a short panel discussion moderated by National Domestic Workers Alliance President Ai-jen Poo on the steep financial and psychological costs of caring for a loved one with dementia.

The celebrities lent their fame to the Pennsylvania Democrat in support of his bill aimed at increasing Medicaid funding for home health aides.

It’s an issue Rogen knows intimately. Best known for his roles in “Knocked Up,” “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” and “Neighbors,” Rogen testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee about dementia’s toll in 2014, describing the difficulty he and his wife faced caring for her mother’s early-onset Alzheimer’s. Rogen joked then that the issue inspired the comedian to abandon his stoned slacker persona to create a nonprofit and travel to Washington to lobby Congress.