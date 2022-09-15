Same-sex marriage bill stalls in Senate amid GOP opposition

Senate Democrats on Thursday punted a vote on a bill to bolster same-sex marriage rights until after the midterm elections, after a group of bipartisan negotiators said they did not have the votes to overcome Republican opposition.

While talks led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, reached a deal on a bill, the group announced that they came up short of the 10 Republican votes needed to overcome a filibuster and vote on the bill in the next few weeks.

The group asked Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York for more time on the legislation that would provide “certainty to millions of Americans in loving marriages.”

“Through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language that respects religious liberty and Americans’ diverse beliefs, while upholding our view that marriage embodies the highest ideals of love, devotion, and family,” a statement from the lawmakers said.

“We are confident that when our legislation comes to the Senate floor for a vote, we will have the bipartisan support to pass the bill,” the group said.