Photos of the week ending September 16, 2022

Both sides of the Capitol were back in action this week as the harvest moon rose over Washington, new House members were sworn in, and the lawmakers’ team beat the press team in the Congressional Women’s Softball Game.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., smiles before his news conference announcing a national abortion ban bill in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for the Senate Republicans’ news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol on Tuesday. Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., follow behind him. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds Cameron, the son of Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., as his wife, Rebecca, and son Theo look on during Ryan's ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is reflected in a video monitor as he greets Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., right, during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on “Stopping the Spread of Monkeypox: Examining the Federal Response” on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Actor Seth Rogen, left, and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen, co-founders of Hilarity for Charity, meet with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., in the Capitol to advocate for home care for seniors and people with disabilities on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., right, chats with Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., and Bad News Babes players Bridget Bowman and Gretchen Frazee in the dugout before the start of the Congressional Women’s Softball Game on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)