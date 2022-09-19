COVID-19 response is not ‘over’ even if Biden says pandemic is

President Joe Biden's pronouncement that "the pandemic is over" is not likely to change his administration's efforts to respond to COVID-19.

"We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it,” Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday. "But the pandemic is over."

The optimistic remarks about the state of the pandemic in the United States will not lead to any immediate change in the public health posture, with a Health and Human Services Department spokesperson saying on Monday that long-standing guidance remains in effect.

"The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency remains in effect and as HHS committed to earlier, we will provide a 60-day notice to states before any possible termination or expiration," the spokesperson said in an email. "Additional information about public health emergency declarations, including frequently asked questions, can be found on our website."

The current public health emergency expires on Oct. 15, and HHS has indicated it will give a 60-day notice before terminating it. To date, it has not done so, and public health officials expect at least one additional extension to the current emergency.