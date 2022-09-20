Capitol Lens | Action for Puerto Rico

By Tom WilliamsPosted September 20, 2022 at 6:12pm
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer speaks about federal assistance for Puerto Rico at a news conference Tuesday outside the Capitol. He and other Senate Democrats joined with members of the Hispanic Federation and Take Action for Puerto Rico! to rally support for the battered island territory, which is suffering new devastation from Hurricane Fiona and still recovering five years after Hurricane Maria. Monica Ramirez of Justice for Migrant Women appears in the background.