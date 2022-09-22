Afghan visa program falls short of promises, senator’s review finds

The Afghan special immigrant visa program “has not lived up to the promise we made to participants” and requires policy changes to meet its full potential, according to a review of the program released Thursday by New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

The SIV program, which provides a safe haven in the United States for Afghans who assisted the U.S. military and diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, came under fire in 2021 when tens of thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the Taliban-controlled country.

Although roughly 80,000 people were evacuated and brought to the United States, many more were left stranded in Afghanistan or third countries and have sought protection from there.

“We’ve made important strides to improve the program, but as my special report details, we have much further to go,” Shaheen said. “Democrats and Republicans agree on the need to reform the program, but we need concrete steps on precisely how to do that.”

The SIV program has faced increasingly steep backlogs since 2014, an issue that contributed to the chaotic evacuation last year when the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.