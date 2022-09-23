‘Quite extraordinary’: Taking control in November would unleash a GOP leadership maelstrom

A grimace. A wave of the hand. A pause and a knowing smirk.

Senior Republican senators and political analysts know there is a storm brewing — and at its epicenter is the same force as always the last six years: Former President Donald Trump.

The Republican Party has long touted its “big tent.” But is there enough room for Trump and up-and-coming conservatives like Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — and 2024 presidential hopefuls like Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis?

Much has been made in recent weeks about what many in Washington are calling a “feud” between Scott, a former Florida governor who heads the the once cash-heavy National Republican Senatorial Committee, and McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who still has a tight grip over his caucus.

They have traded jabs in the media and op-ed pages about the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s strategy and fundraising woes heading into a midterm election that has transformed from a sure thing for the GOP into a photo finish in the race to control the chamber.