Permitting overhaul puts usual allies in opposing camps

Environmentalists and clean energy groups, historically allies in seeking rapid expansion of carbon-free energy sources, have come out on opposite sides of the proposed permitting overhaul introduced last week by Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

The proposal, which is expected to be included in a continuing resolution to be voted on this week under a deal he reached with Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., would be a shift in policy that Manchin has long sought. In the wake of the passage of the climate, health care and tax law signed last month, Manchin said a permitting overhaul was necessary to construct energy projects and infrastructure, including those needed to reduce emissions and meet climate targets.

After the release of the legislative text, groups including the American Council on Renewable Energy and American Clean Power urged its passage.

“Our current permitting system is overly cumbersome and mired in delays, hamstringing our ability to grow the clean energy economy,” ACP CEO Heather Zichal said in a statement calling for the legislation’s passage. “Without these reforms, we run the risk of jeopardizing the deployment of 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030, and with that, we’ll also fall short of the job creation and carbon reduction benefits that would be realized from these reforms.”

Manchin’s bill aims to streamline the process outlined under the National Environmental Policy Act by setting targets to finish environmental impact statements within two years and environmental assessments within a year. It also would require that all other permits are issued within 180 days of completing the NEPA process.