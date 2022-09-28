Why Biden’s economic spin doesn’t hold up

Rex Stout, creator of the great detective Nero Wolfe, said, “There are two kinds of statistics, the kind you look up and the kind you make up.” As an admitted numbers guy who grew up poring over Yankees stats, I couldn’t agree more.

And it’s especially true in political debate, where calling out spin, once the job of the media and the opposition, has been delegated to a handful of self-appointed critics, many without the impartial fortitude that digging deep into data requires.

Nowhere does that play out more evidently than in the economic policy arena, where political leaders and their supporters use and abuse statistics to make their case to voters without the due diligence many of their claims deserve. But despite the wealth of economic data that is easily accessed online to prove or disprove a particular assertion, spin has simply gotten the better of fact-based examination.

Both sides are guilty of employing selective statistics to win an argument, but, over the past year, the Biden White House and congressional Democrats have turned the phrase “cherry-picking data” into an art form.

So, with less than six weeks until the congressional midterms and the economy topping the list of voter concerns, here are some critical numbers (based on publicly available federal data) that people won’t get from the White House.