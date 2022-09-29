Who makes ‘the best members of Congress’? This former staffer has an idea

As far as Joe Sempolinski is concerned, “it would be an honor to serve for four minutes.”

He will have a bit more time than that, but the New York Republican will serve in Congress for just four short months.

“My first two days on the Education and Labor Committee, I think I spoke more than any member of the committee other than the chairman and the ranking member, just because I don’t have time to waste,” he says.

“Let’s go, let’s do this,” he adds. “That’s my mindset.”

Sempolinski was a staffer for years, working on campaigns and as district director for his predecessor, former Rep. Tom Reed. He had political ambitions himself, but when his onetime boss resigned from Congress after sexual harassment allegations, Sempolinski pivoted to winning the special election.