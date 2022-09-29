Senate bill would boost alternative assets in 401(k) plans

A new bill from top Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee aims to open workplace retirement plans to a bigger range of investments, making it easier for 401(k) plans to diversify with holdings in private equity, hedge funds, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets.

The panel’s top GOP member, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, is leading Senate introduction of the draft bill, which comes as lawmakers work to move broad retirement savings legislation by the end of the year.

Toomey’s bill with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and House sponsor Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., would clarify that a range of nontraditional investment options are among those that workplace plan managers can recommend, select or monitor without breaching their fiduciary obligations. The legislation would also clarify that expenses related to these investments, which in many cases charge higher fees than traditional mutual funds found in typical 401(k) plans, would be acceptable.

The bill lists certain investments intended to be workplace plan options, though the text says that list is not exhaustive. Private equity and hedge funds as well as venture capital firms that invest in startups are named, as are real estate assets and “related securities” such as real estate investment trusts, which pool together a range of income-producing properties. Commodities are named, as well as infrastructure investments, insurance products and annuities and “digital assets,” including cryptocurrencies.

While current law doesn’t explicitly prevent these types of investments, the risk of lawsuits has largely dissuaded 401(k) plan managers from mixing them in, according to a Toomey aide. Traditional defined-benefit pension plans, meanwhile, have mixed in some of these assets and face less risk doing so because they pay out fixed benefits in retirement.