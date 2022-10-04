Republicans rally behind Walker after abortion allegations

A report that Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for a past girlfriend has not sent national Republicans running from his campaign in Georgia.

In fact, led by former President Donald Trump, they quickly rallied behind the former NFL and University of Georgia running back.

"Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct. They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past," Trump said in a statement. "It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election."

The report from The Daily Beast said that outlet had a receipt and other documentation including a get well card from a woman who said Walker reimbursed her for an abortion after she became pregnant while they were dating in 2009.

Abortion rights policy has been at the forefront of campaigns across the country since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade and led to a host of new state-level abortion restrictions.