Collins set for top GOP spot on Defense appropriations panel

In the next Congress, Susan Collins of Maine is expected to be the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s powerful Defense panel, sources say.

Collins has been considered a lock for the top GOP slot on the full Appropriations Committee, but it was not previously clear who would lead Republicans on the Defense panel.

Whether Collins will be the chair or ranking member on those panels is to be determined by which party has the Senate majority starting in January.

As the top Republican on the full committee and the Defense panel, Collins would fill two roles performed simultaneously in the current Congress by Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, who is retiring after this year.

But the trend began before Shelby. Senate committee leaders from both parties have long held both full committee and subcommittee chairs, whether on the Defense panel or others.