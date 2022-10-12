Rubio backs $33 billion Florida hurricane aid supplemental

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday outlined a $33 billion request for emergency appropriations to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Ian that ravaged parts of his state.

The request seeks funds from across a variety of federal departments and agencies, but the biggest chunk Rubio is seeking, $12.4 billion, would be for the Army Corps of Engineers to repair damage and initiate coastal storm risk management, flood control and ecosystem restoration projects.

The second-largest piece is $10.05 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Most of that, $10 billion, would go toward replenishing the agency’s disaster relief fund.

The recently enacted stopgap funding bill extending fiscal 2022 funding levels through Dec. 16 included an “anomaly” allowing FEMA to tap its full-year disaster appropriation upfront rather than just a prorated amount for the continuing resolution’s duration. That freed up $18.8 billion, which brings the total FEMA disaster account balance up to a little over $31 billion, based on the agency's latest monthly update.

Rubio, who was home in Florida surveying the damage at the time, was absent for the stopgap funding bill vote.