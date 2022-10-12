Senate includes judicial privacy measure in must-pass defense bill

Corrected 5:40 p.m. | The Senate appears closer to passing a measure that would allow federal judges to scrub their personal information from the internet, a push that has stalled for years over whether it should also include members of Congress.

The language from a separate bill on the issue was included Tuesday in the Senate’s latest version of the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023, in a substitute amendment expected to be considered in November.

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, in a news release, said the measure’s inclusion in the defense bill “brings us one step closer to protecting federal judges and their families.”

“No judge in America should have to fear for their lives and the safety of their family as they work to deliver equal justice under the law,” the senators said.

The measure would allow current and former federal judges to ask public-facing websites to remove personal information about themselves or immediate family members. The bill is named for Daniel Anderl, the son of federal Judge Esther Salas who was killed in a 2020 attack at her New Jersey home.