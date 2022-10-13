Social Security benefits to see biggest boost in four decades

Tens of millions of retirees and disabled workers will see their monthly benefits rise by 8.7 percent in 2023 to help combat rampant inflation, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.

It’ll be the highest cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security beneficiaries since the last period of sustained inflation in 1981, according to agency records.

Starting in January, the big COLA amounts to an average of $146 extra per month above this year’s payments for more than 65 million retirees, survivors and disabled workers. An additional 7 million beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income benefits for low-income elderly, blind or disabled adults and children will also see the 8.7 percent increase.

Inflation rose 8.2 percent over the year ending in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday.

While that’s a slight decrease in inflation from recent months, the consumer price index is still hovering near 40-year highs. The annual Social Security increase is tied to a related statistic, the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, which rose at a slightly faster clip of 8.5 percent over the past year.