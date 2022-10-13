Supreme Court rejects Trump request on Mar-a-Lago search

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined Donald Trump’s request to have the justices intervene in a dispute with the Justice Department over documents marked as classified that were seized at Mar-a-Lago in August.

Justice Clarence Thomas had referred the former president’s appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to the full court, which declined to take up the case in a one-page order. No individual justices noted how they voted or wrote to explain the decision.

The decision essentially ends a small slice of the larger legal drama around the search of Trump’s property in Florida and the government documents the FBI collected there. Earlier this week, the DOJ asked the justices not to take the case as it continues to play out in the courts below.

The Justice Department, in a filing at the Supreme Court, said the government is challenging what it calls an “unprecedented” district court order that restricted its ability to investigate a potential crime with national security implications.

The DOJ filing also said that Trump “does not acknowledge, much less attempt to rebut, the court of appeals’ conclusion that the district court’s order was a serious and unwarranted intrusion on the Executive Branch’s authority to control the use and distribution of extraordinarily sensitive government records.”