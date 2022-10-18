White House seeks more Ukraine weapons support in Senate NDAA

The Biden administration on Tuesday laid out its vision for the Senate version of the annual Pentagon policy bill on a range of issues, including a new nuclear missile, visas for Afghans and a lack of funds for military construction projects.

It also asked Congress to include new authorities in the bill, including for military support to Ukraine, and to broaden some existing proposals.

The White House listed some grievances alongside points of agreement in a statement of administration policy released by the White House Office of Management and Budget, a public document that signals the administration’s views on pending legislation.

Although the final makeup of fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act will be decided by Congress, the SAP can hint at sticking points that congressional leaders may have to negotiate before a final bill is sent to the president’s desk.

The administration said that it seeks two new authorities in regard to supplying weapons to Ukraine: a Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund and a Defense Exportability Transfer Account.