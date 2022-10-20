Business leaders predict ‘crisis’ if courts end ‘Dreamers’ protections

Dozens of business leaders warned Congress of an impending “crisis” for the economy if lawmakers don’t pass laws to protect young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

In a letter to congressional leaders released Thursday, more than 80 company executives said their businesses would suffer if protections for the embattled Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ended.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled against the decade-old program that allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to avoid deportation and work legally.

The business leaders said gutting DACA protections would exacerbate workforce shortages that have dogged the economy for months. Signers included Amazon, Apple, General Motors, IBM, Microsoft, Target and Verizon. The group said it also ran the letter in a full-page advertisement in Thursday editions of The Wall Street Journal, Dallas Morning News and Charlotte Observer.

“The worker shortage will get worse for the United States if hundreds of thousands of critical workers are stripped of their legal ability to support themselves and their families,” the business leaders wrote. “That is the situation we currently face if this ruling becomes final, and it is the reason for our request today.”