Deficit cut in half last year, but more red ink lurks

The federal budget deficit for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 fell to just under $1.4 trillion, a 50 percent drop from the fiscal 2021 shortfall, the Treasury Department and the Office of Management and Budget reported Friday.

The final figure would have been lower if not for President Joe Biden's student debt relief forgiveness plans, which added over $400 billion to the tab last month.

Administration officials said the year-end results set several records.

The fall in the deficit from $2.78 trillion in fiscal 2021 to $1.38 trillion in fiscal 2022, a decrease of $1.4 trillion, is the largest decrease on record.

Spending posted a record decrease, falling by $550 billion or 8 percent from $6.82 trillion in fiscal 2021 to $6.27 trillion in the year ending Sept. 30.