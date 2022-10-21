Trump critic Kinzinger wades into Utah Senate race against Lee

SALT LAKE CITY — Retiring Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois came to Utah on Thursday to make the case for electing the independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin over incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

Kinzinger was one of the two Republican House members (along with Wyoming’s Liz Cheney) to accept appointments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. That and his outspoken opposition to the actions of former President Donald Trump — including voting to impeach Trump in January 2021 — made Kinzinger an outcast within the House Republican Conference.

“People sometimes come up to me and say, like, ‘Adam, you’re courageous in what you’re doing,’ and I appreciate people saying that. It’s not true, though,” Kinzinger said at an event supporting McMullin. “I’m surrounded by cowards.”

Kinzinger later said he sees the contest between Lee and McMullin — Utah Democrats endorsed McMullin instead of nominating a candidate of their own — as an important test.

“This is the best opportunity I see in the country, and I mean that, to send a message, to build something new, to send somebody that can change the status quo,” Kinzinger said when asked after the event at the Salt Lake City Public Library. McMullin, the former long-shot presidential candidate and former undercover CIA officer, appeared on stage alongside Kinzinger before an overflow crowd well into the hundreds.