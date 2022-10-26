In administration campaign on ‘junk fees,’ CFPB targets banks

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned banks Wednesday that unexpected overdraft fees and fees charged for depositing a check that bounces likely run afoul of the law.

The CFPB announcement came as part of an administration push to reduce and improve transparency of consumer fees across industries, including banking, travel and cable providers.

President Joe Biden, speaking at a White House event on what he called "junk fees," said it’s unfair to charge consumers a fee when they deposit a check that bounces, or an overdraft fee when their account showed a sufficient balance to cover the cost at the time of the transaction. He spoke at a White House event outlining the efforts on fees.

“It's wrong. It's ridiculous. It's unfair. My administration's making clear today it's illegal as well,” Biden said. “Today's actions are going to save consumers more than $1 billion each year, and that's a lot of money back in people's pockets.”

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said at the event that the agency is "putting companies on notice about their obligations under law." He added that the CFPB is working on rules and guidance to rein in other bank and credit card fees. “This is real money back in the pockets of American families. It's good for them and it's good for businesses that follow the law," he said.