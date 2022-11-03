Rep. Conor Lamb makes his case against ‘the two extremes’

Conor Lamb was every Democrat’s favorite Democrat in March 2018, a star in the making. He won one of the first congressional contests after Donald Trump took the White House, a special election in a part of western Pennsylvania that the president had carried by nearly 20 points.

So, when Sen. Patrick Toomey announced he wouldn’t run for reelection this year, it only made sense for Lamb to seek the open seat. The former federal prosecutor and Marine had a flawless record in battleground districts, a huge donor list and a Pepsodent smile. What could stop him?

Lamb went on to finish a distant second in May’s primary to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Pennsylvania Democrats may be regretting their decision to back the less polished and more progressive candidate now that the race against Republican Mehmet Oz is coming down to the wire.

As for Lamb, he has no regrets — at least, not about the decision to abandon his House seat for a shot at the Senate. He does rue leaving without helping to reverse what he sees as Congress’ cultural decline.

He isn’t sure what’s next, besides spending more time with his two young kids. He won’t rule out any future run for office. “I’m only 38 years old,” he said.