Defense panels face big roster upheaval

Retirements will substantially reshuffle the defense panels’ rosters in the next Congress, and the Nov. 8 elections will trigger still more upheaval — including big ones if Republicans take the majority in one or more of the chambers.

The changes fall into three categories: definite, likely and possible.

The definite changes are the retirements. The likely changes are those triggered by what appears as of now to be a probable Republican takeover of the House, if not the Senate. And the possible changes are those affected by the outcome of tight races and the impact of decisions made outside the committees about leadership posts.

Here’s a look at the minimum changes to look for on the defense authorizing and appropriating panels, based on conversations with aides and already public knowledge.

House Armed Services Committee

If the GOP wins the House majority — which appears both likely and likelier than their winning the Senate — Republican Mike D. Rogers of Alabama would chair Armed Services, taking over from Democrat Adam Smith of Washington. Smith would stay on as chair if Democrats keep control of the chamber and would switch to ranking if they do not.