Election lawsuits might gum up final vote counts, experts say

Dozens of courtroom fights over Tuesday’s elections, both months-old and new, have a chance to delay the results of the midterm elections or even decide the results of some close races, election law experts said.

While it’s normal for some elections to spawn court disputes, those experts said, there are already more than 100 active lawsuits this cycle. Sorting through those cases, and adjudicating the ones filed once votes come in, could take weeks.

There are already legal cases in Pennsylvania that could add drama to the election results, particularly in a high-profile Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that could play a role in which party controls the chamber next Congress.

But for any lawsuits to truly matter, the vote would have to be so close that the contested ballots could determine the outcome of a race — which doesn’t happen often.

“If the election is a blowout, if it's a wave election, we will not have as much litigation,” Spencer Overton, a George Washington University law professor who specializes in voting rights, said.