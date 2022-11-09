Biden touts Democratic wins, talks of compromise with GOP

One day after midterm elections that may have cost his party control of the House, President Joe Biden simultaneously touted Democratic wins and pledged to work with the GOP, vowing not to compromise on core elements of his agenda.

Biden's remarks during a late afternoon news conference at the White House Wednesday were part olive branch and part victory lap, after a projected Republican surge failed to materialize.

"While the press and the pundits [were] predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen," Biden said. "I knew you were somewhat miffed by my obsessive optimism but I felt ... we were going to do fine. While any seat lost is painful, Democrats had a strong night."

He noted that Democrats appear to be on track to lose fewer seats in the House than any Democratic president did in a midterm election in 40 years. He attributed it to a theme he invoked often in the campaign’s closing weeks, a warning that “MAGA Republicans” inflamed by former President Donald Trump were threatening democracy itself with false claims of election fraud. He also said the Supreme Court ruling ending a federal right to abortion was a factor.

"Voters spoke clearly about their concerns,'' he said. "They sent a clear and unmistakable message that they want to preserve our democracy and protect the right to choose."