Twins, sons and happy meals: Things the 118th Congress will have that the 117th does not

More twins in Texas. A Gen Z switcheroo. A father-son tag team. And if you want to supersize your order, there’s one more guy with experience with that.

Control of the House and Senate may still be up in the air but there are some things that we do know about the upcoming 118th Congress. Here are some highlights, based on biographical information from House and Senate historians’ websites, the congressional Biographical Directory and CQ Roll Call’s member profiles and data.