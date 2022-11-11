Traumatized Nancy Pelosi says ‘it’s time for healing.’ But Donald Trump will never allow it

Instead, it is even more vitriolic, violent and divisive. He used some form of “fight” nearly 20 times in Dayton, including these chilling lines, which conjured the words of the Pelosi attacker and the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — both echoing his messages.

“We will stand up to the radical left Democrats, and we will fight for America like no one has ever, ever, ever fought for. There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot meet. There is no victory we cannot have,” Trump said at the end of 142 minutes worth of remarks.

“We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in. We will never give up. And we will never, ever, ever back down,” he said. “As long as we are confident, united and loyal to the cause, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a chance because we are Americans.”

“The cause,” as always, is all about The Donald — not his supporters and other loyal GOP voters. His power. His influence. His need for tons of attention. His private plane. His path back to the White House, with its likely immunity from prosecution(s).

“Tyrants.” Capitol rioters screamed the word that day in search of Democratic lawmakers, some calling them tyrants despite being the ones trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power. David DePape echoed them after bashing Paul Pelosi’s head, later telling law enforcement officers “he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” according to a federal affidavit.