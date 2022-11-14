Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP leader

The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to get phone records from the chair of the Arizona Republican Party — even as the panel’s most high-profile potential witness, former President Donald Trump, appeared out of reach.

The high court, in a brief unsigned order, declined a request from Kelli Ward to pause enforcement of the committee subpoena while her appeal worked its way through the courts.

The committee had sent T-Mobile a subpoena for Ward’s phone records in January, which Ward and her husband challenged through the courts for the last nine months. While she argued that the subpoena would have a chilling effect on her First Amendment rights, lower courts did not stop the request.

The committee, in a brief, told the justices that Ward “aided a coup attempt” in advance of the attack and her involvement in Trump’s effort to overturn the election results in Arizona, including participation in a meeting of fake electors for the state who then voted and transmitted a false result for Arizona stating Trump had won, were “central to the events of January 6.”

Two justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr., indicated they would have granted Ward’s application but did not write dissents to the decision. Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, appeared for a voluntary interview in front of the Jan. 6 committee in September for her reported involvement in Trump’s push to change the 2020 presidential election outcomes in key states.