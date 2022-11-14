With some races still uncalled, new members of Congress descend on Washington

It was all smiles — some awkward, some not — as the incoming freshman class of the 118th Congress gathered for new member orientation in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday.

This year’s orientation is a return to form, after the pandemic disrupted things in 2020. While the previous class missed out on some social events, this one was feeling the back-to-school vibes.

“It’s kind of like school,” said the youngest future member of Congress, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, age 25. “You got a week, got Thanksgiving break, then you got another week.”

Split into two sessions, the new member orientation may be more akin to the first few days at a new job, particularly the kind that hires employees in bunches, like big law or consulting. Freshly “hired” members sit through presentations in a crowded auditorium, interspersed with breaks to grab coffee or a pastry. Outside, two TVs flash pictures of the newcomers with their names and districts — but not their political party.

Rep.-elects Becca Balint, D-Vt., right, Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., attend a news conference with newly elected incoming members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus at the AFL-CIO Building in Washington on Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

They trade advice on renting in D.C. — Capitol Hill, if you can afford it, is a good choice, said one — and on local restaurants. (“Have you been to Rasika?” asked another, who’s then told Bombay Club is better.)