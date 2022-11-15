Democrats mull debt limit options as lame-duck window narrows

​Democrats want to address the debt limit before this Congress — and likely their control in Washington — ends at the close of the year.

They’re aiming to strike a bipartisan deal to address the debt ceiling during the lame-duck period, which could ride on an omnibus spending package if lawmakers can get one done. But it’s unclear if enough Senate Republicans will accept a deal, and Democrats are also discussing using the budget reconciliation process to act on their own.

“Look, we’d like to get a debt ceiling done in this work period,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in his post-lunch news conference Tuesday. “The best way to get it done — the way it’s been done the last two or three times — is bipartisan. And I intend shortly to sit down with the Republican leader and try to work that out.”

Lawmakers have time before Treasury is expected to run out of borrowing room under the current $31.4 trillion ceiling, a statutory limit set by Congress that restricts the federal government's borrowing to meet existing obligations.

Debt subject to limit stood less than $200 billion below that cap as of Monday, though the Bipartisan Policy Center and other independent analysts estimate Treasury wouldn’t exhaust the “extraordinary measures” it could take to avoid running out of cash until sometime in the third quarter of 2023.