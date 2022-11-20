37.3 Million Americans have Diabetes: When will Congress Act?

Summary: With ever rising cost of living thanks to inflation, 37 million Americans living with diabetes face nearly insurmountable healthcare costs. 3.7 million of them say they must choose between their daily living expenses or their medication. While the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides some relief, more can be done to make healthcare more affordable for those living with diabetes. Below, the Diabetes Leadership Council outline policy solutions that best serve the growing diabetes community.

The impact of diabetes is staggering, Congress must act before the end of the year to support Americans facing serious financial challenges caused by the cost associated with their chronic conditions.

127 million Americans are impacted by diabetes or pre-diabetes. And diabetes is expensive, the chronic condition accounts for 1 in 4 healthcare dollars in the U.S. and adds $9,600 to an individual’s average annual healthcare costs. In addition to an untenable financial reality, 10% of people with diabetes say they must choose between their daily living expenses or lifesaving treatments.

Congress has put forth a myriad of policy solutions, many of which don’t address the systemic issues that drive up drug prices. That is why the Diabetes Leadership Council (DLC) and its sister organization the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition (DPAC) partnered to educate Congress and push them to act.

DLC had the honor of sitting down with policymakers and their staffers, who are leading the charge to address the larger systemic issues impacting Americans with diabetes.