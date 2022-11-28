Ethics report: Rep. Kai Kahele may have ‘misused official resources’

Outgoing Hawaii Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele may have “misused official resources for campaign or political purposes,” according to the Office of Congressional Ethics, which recommended that the House Ethics Committee probe further.

Such actions could violate House rules or even federal law, the OCE concluded in a report released Monday.

The social media accounts of Kahele’s campaign “may have posted videos and photos that were photographed or filmed from official House buildings, rooms, and offices, used official graphics and social media posts, shared official communications, or promoted official events,” according to the report.

The report included images taken from Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts, including one of Kahele pushing the green light on a panel in the House chamber dated Jan. 13, 2021, saying he was voting to impeach President Donald Trump. House rules prohibit the use of footage of floor activities “for any partisan political purpose,” the report said, quoting ethics guidelines distributed to members.

“The scale of the misuse and the scope of Rep. Kahele’s disregard for creating a bright line separation on social media between campaign purposes and official resources was unique and disproportionate compared to other Members of Congress,” the report stated. “Even if Rep. Kahele believed that the accounts were personal in nature, the campaign nature of the social media accounts was unmistakable necessitating safeguards against misuse.”