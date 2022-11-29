A week out, Walker and Warnock seek to get out the vote

Voters are voting again in Georgia as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker seek to rally their supporters to get to the polls one more time for the Dec. 6 runoff.

Depending on how you look at it, the Georgia contest is either the last Senate battle of 2022 or the first of 2024.

More than 156,000 in-person early ballots were cast over the Thanksgiving weekend, following legal proceedings that allowed weekend voting to take place on Saturday and Sunday in many counties across the state, including in metro Atlanta. All told, more than 500,000 Georgians had voted as of Tuesday morning, including more than 25,000 of the youngest category of voters (18- to 24-year-olds) that could be an important bloc for a Warnock victory.

Warnock came into the runoff with a sizable fundraising advantage, holding almost $30 million in his campaign account on Nov. 16, compared with less than $10 million for Walker, according to pre-runoff reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thanksgiving Day.

Picking up a seat in Pennsylvania means Democrats have already secured at least 50 Senate seats, meaning they'll have a functioning majority with Vice President Kamala Harris available to break ties. But that arrangement comes with limitations on power because committees must have equal membership. If Warnock wins reelection, Democrats will have an actual majority in the Senate, and also on the chamber's committees, making it easier to advance legislation and nominations.