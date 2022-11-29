Congress poised to pass resolution to avoid rail strike

Aiming to avert a Dec. 9 railroad work stoppage estimated to cost the economy $2 billion a day, House and Senate leaders of both parties promised to pass legislation soon that would enact the White House’s rail union agreement that is opposed by most rail union workers.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, the chamber will take up the legislation as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday. The measure would put in place the most recent tentative agreement by the Presidential Emergency Board in September.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said they intend to pass the legislation “as quickly as possible.”

“You need to act a few days before that, because a lot of the suppliers stopped sending their stuff on the trains if they think there’s a possible shutdown,” Schumer said. “For instance, chlorine, to preserve water supplies in many towns and cities, would not go on those trains.”

The legislation comes after President Joe Biden called on Capitol Hill to ratify the agreement — a move that’s caused workers to question his self-proclaimed pro-union presidency. The rail unions’ bargaining process and contract has remained in status quo since four unions voted down the agreement over what they called “insufficient” paid sick leave. The other eight unions have ratified the agreement.