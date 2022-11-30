Cicilline challenging Clyburn for No. 4 in Democratic leadership

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline announced a last-minute bid for assistant Democratic leader Wednesday, mounting a challenge to South Carolina Rep. James E. Clyburn for the No. 4 ranking position in Democratic leadership.

Cicilline’s announcement came as Democrats gathered to hold leadership elections. They had already planned to defer a vote on the assistant leader position until Thursday because Clyburn is in North Charleston Wednesday to speak at the funeral of University of Virginia football player Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr., who along with two of his teammates was shot by a fellow student after a class trip.

Clyburn is currently the No. 3 in Democratic leadership as House majority whip. The top two Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, announced earlier this month that they would not run for leadership again to make way for a new generation.

While Clyburn decided he wanted to stay in leadership, he agreed to give up the No. 3 ranking spot. Democrats are switching the current order of assistant leader and Democratic Caucus chair so the latter will rank higher at No. 3.

Cicilline said in a letter to colleagues Wednesday that he feels a “sense of duty” to run after the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs so that community is represented in Democratic leadership.