House OKs rail labor agreement, sick leave measures

The House on Wednesday approved resolutions that would enact a labor agreement reached by the White House, freight rail carriers and rail unions and provide an additional seven days of paid sick leave to rail workers.

Both resolutions have been deemed necessary by Democrats, some Republicans and President Joe Biden. Progressives in the Senate have said they would delay a version of the resolution that includes one “paid personal day.”

The resolutions included one to enact the labor agreement reached by the White House, railroad management and labor representatives, which passed 290-137, and another, which would add the sick leave demanded by four of the 12 rail unions and was adopted 221-207.

The second resolution is part of a complicated strategy to win support from progressive Democrats who insisted on a vote to add the sick leave. But it may not get enough Republican support in the Senate for the sick leave language to reach the president's desk.

The votes are Congress’ most recent attempts to avert a rail strike scheduled to start next week. Affected rail companies estimated the strike could cost the economy about $2 billion per day, disrupting industries that rely on rail transportation amid the holiday season.